Wayment: Nicole Murphy Allegedly PAID Paparazzi To Take Those Icky Antoine Fuqua Make Out Flicks???

Did Nicole Murphy Set Up Antoine Fuqua Photos To Expose Him?

There’s a bombshell that has been dropped by Love B. Scott regarding Nicole Murphy and those embarrassing photos of her smooching down a married man. The blogger is alleging that Nicole set it all up herself! All according to an unconfirmed source…

“Sources exclusively reached out to lovebscott.com to confirm that not only did Nicole call the paparazzi to take the photos — but she planned for four months and paid them to do it. We’re also told that before the photos went public, the photos were sent to Antoine Fuqua’s family. His 15-year-old and 17-year-old are said to be ‘devastated’ and ’embarrassed’ by the scandal. Nicole was indeed a ‘family friend’ and their families would celebrate birthdays together when the kids were younger.”

Four whole months to plan?! The site is also reporting that Antoine allegedly had an inkling that he was being “set up” since he’s usually low key and can maneuver without being recognized. Allegedly Lela Rochon is feeling “taunted” by Nicole Murphy through mutual friends, despite her public apology.

Wow, if this is all true, Nicole sounds like a heartless person.

Do YOU think Nicole Murphy set this all up? What would be her motive???