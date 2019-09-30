Pure Comedy: Maya Rudolph Plays Presidential Hopeful Senator Kamala Harris On SNL To A “Faunting” T [Video]

Maya Rudolph Spoofs Kamala Harris On SNL

Maya Rudolph once again won the hearts of the people this past weekend on Saturday Night Live with her punchy portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris.

Politics has always been fodder for Lorne Michaels’ variety sketch show, but the past decade has been especially rich with Capitol Hill characters worthy of one of comedy’s highest honors. An SNL spoof.

Press play below to watch Maya bring Auntie Kamala to life before your very eyes.

Even the Senator herself had to give it up to sista Maya.

That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me. pic.twitter.com/btmrzJnm6u — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 29, 2019

YESSSSSSSSSSENATOR!!! An honor to attempt to be as cool as you💜 — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) September 29, 2019

Clap, clap, bravo!