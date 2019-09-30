Black Bond Energy: Will Smith & Tom Holland Team Up To Save The World In New “Spies In Disguise” Trailer

“Spies In Disguise” Trailer

This might be the closest we get to a Black James Bond (if you’re still waiting on one) and looks like a fun lil animated romp elevated by the very recognizable voice (and charisma) of Will Smith and geeky Tom Holland who make this well worth your holiday bucks.

Peep the new trailer below!

“Spies In Disguise” hits theaters nationwide Christmas Day!