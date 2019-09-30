At The Tender Age Of 53… Todd “Too Short” Shaw Just Became Somebody’s Dear Old Daddy

Too Short Welcomed His First Daughter Last December

Congratulations to Too Short and on-again, off-again girlfriend Sue Ivey! According to TMZ reports, sources say the pair welcomed a daughter, Yanni Shaw last December and some of y’all will probably be surprised to learn this is Short’s first child. Wild right?

While Short, whose real name is Todd Shaw, kept relatively quiet about his daughter’s birth, he currently shooting a documentary with Ray J and his manager David Weintraub about raising their daughters in Hollywood, according to TMZ.

Sounds like something we’d be tuned in for. We’re betting that Shaw won’t want to hear the usual answer when his baby girl starts talking and he asks, “What’s your favorite word?”

Hopefully her answer will be Dada.

Are you surprised to learn that Too Short JUST became a dad at 53? It’s probably for the best that some men wait a little longer to mature, don’t you agree?