Hate Crimes: 2 White Girls Ages 10 & 11 Charged With Assaulting Black Classmate On Bus, “We Don’t Like You People”

White Girls Charged With Hate Crime For Beating Black Classmate

According to WWNYTV, court documents reveal that a 10-year-old, Black, fifth-grade student at Gouverneur Middle School was physically beaten while also being assaulted with the n-word by two white female classmates.

The racist assailants, ages 10 and 11, were caught on the school bus surveillance camera pulling the Black girl’s hair before launching into a full-blown attack that included the following:

One of the attackers is caught on video saying: “N — s always start it” and “I like my people, but I don’t like your people.”

Gouverneur village police charged two girls, ages 10 and 11, with second-degree harassment. The 11 year old was additionally charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime.

Court documents state that the victim’s face was smashed into a window, she also suffered a black eye, bruised knee, and is missing hair from where the two white girls pulled it out.

The white bus monitor, Tiffany Spicer, was also hit with 3 counts of child endangerment because she essentially condoned the attack!

He stated that bus monitor Tiffany Spicer can be seen making her way to the back of the bus while insults are first being hurled at the victim. According to the affidavit, Spicer does not seek to intervene other than saying “You guys are worse than my kids.” She later says “Take a chill pill. I know how she … is. She rode my bus last year.”

Thankfully a male student eventually stood in between the racist white attackers and the victim so that she could exit the bus.

