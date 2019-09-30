Power To The Players! California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To Get The Bag

Gavin Newsom Signs Bill To Allow College Athletes To Get Paid

It’s about damn time that an adult made a decision that is in the best interest of children.

According to the LATimes, California Governor Gavin Newsom had signed Sen. Nancy Skinner-authored Senate Bill 206 that allows NCAA athletes to earn a paycheck off their name, image, and likeness beginning in 2023.

The billion-dollar NCAA has long fought against the idea of students being compensated for their time and talents with the phony idea that “amateur” sports will be destroyed once money becomes involved. Funny how that works.

The NCAA sent a letter to Newsom in September while lawmakers were mulling the bill, calling it “unconstitutional” and a “scheme.” The letter was signed by NCAA President Mark Emmert and 21 other members of the organization’s board of governors. The NCAA urged California to hold off on the bill to give a working group formed earlier this year more time to examine the name, image and likeness issue. “Right now, nearly half a million student-athletes in all 50 states compete under the same rules,” the letter read. “This bill would remove that essential element of fairness and equal treatment that forms the bedrock of college sports.”

LeBron James and Draymond Green, to name a few, have been publicly supportive of this legislation and it appears that their influence certainly didn’t hurt the bill’s chance of being brought into law. Newsom signed the bill on an episode of LeBron’s lightning-rod show The Shop because, content.

“It’s going to initiate dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation,” Newsom said on the show. “And it’s going to change college sports for the better by having now the interest finally of the athletes on par with the interests of the institution. Now we are rebalancing that power.”

Right is right and wrong is wrong.