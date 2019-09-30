BlackGirlMagic Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Crowned The Fastest Woman In The World, AGAIN

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes Fastest Woman In The World

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce isn’t just supersonic fast, she’s the fastest woman in the world AGAIN. The Jamaican sprinter scored a victory in the women’s 100 meters final at the World Championships in Doha this weekend.

Her mind-blowingly fast win gave her her fourth world championship title and eighth world title overall. Her win comes after she took a break to have her now 2-year-old son, Zyon, who watched her in the stands.

“My secret is just staying humble and just know who you are as a person and athlete and just continue to work hard,” the 32-year-old told CNN. “It’s a wonderful feeling having my son witnessing this.”

A number of people were first introduced to Shelly-Ann at the Rio Olympics when she shattered records and showed off incredible speed.

Watch her in action below.

She also shared an IG post celebrating her win and noting that two years ago she’d just given birth and lost a family member so wasn’t sure if she’d return to track and field.

“Two years ago giving birth to Zyon changed me. Two years ago I lost a loved one and two years ago I was broken. But yet I RISE… I am so grateful for the outpouring of love from my friends, family, fellow athletes, supporters and sponsors over the years. Your belief and encouragement gave me strength. But I am even more grateful for those girls who will come after me or the women who are still holding their own and working on their greatness in their own way and never trying to be anyone but themselves!

I am humbled to be filling my shoes with my potential, fill yours and never stop for anyone and do it with all your heart and all your courage, and do it well🙏.”

Congrats to this undisputed #BlackGirlMagic maker!