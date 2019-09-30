#BlackGirlMagic Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Crowned The Fastest Woman In The World, AGAIN
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes Fastest Woman In The World
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce isn’t just supersonic fast, she’s the fastest woman in the world AGAIN. The Jamaican sprinter scored a victory in the women’s 100 meters final at the World Championships in Doha this weekend.
Her mind-blowingly fast win gave her her fourth world championship title and eighth world title overall. Her win comes after she took a break to have her now 2-year-old son, Zyon, who watched her in the stands.
“My secret is just staying humble and just know who you are as a person and athlete and just continue to work hard,” the 32-year-old told CNN. “It’s a wonderful feeling having my son witnessing this.”
A number of people were first introduced to Shelly-Ann at the Rio Olympics when she shattered records and showed off incredible speed.
Watch her in action below.
She also shared an IG post celebrating her win and noting that two years ago she’d just given birth and lost a family member so wasn’t sure if she’d return to track and field.
“Two years ago giving birth to Zyon changed me. Two years ago I lost a loved one and two years ago I was broken. But yet I RISE… I am so grateful for the outpouring of love from my friends, family, fellow athletes, supporters and sponsors over the years. Your belief and encouragement gave me strength.
But I am even more grateful for those girls who will come after me or the women who are still holding their own and working on their greatness in their own way and never trying to be anyone but themselves!
I am humbled to be filling my shoes with my potential, fill yours and never stop for anyone and do it with all your heart and all your courage, and do it well🙏.”
View this post on Instagram
There are so many things I would love to say but simply put no one, absolutely no one gets to write your story but you! It’s done over time, at your own pace and sometimes with disappointments but it’s the ending that matters. We are all created equals but we are unique, with our own talents and abilities and we are meant to shine differently but we are the same. We are as people special women and men who are built to overcome and built for greatness, if we persevere. Two years ago giving birth to Zyon changed me. Two years ago I lost a loved one and two years ago I was broken. But yet I RISE… I am so grateful for the outpouring of love from my friends, family, fellow athletes, supporters and sponsors over the years. Your belief and encouragement gave me strength. But I am even more grateful for those girls who will come after me or the women who are still holding their own and working on their greatness in their own way and never trying to be anyone but themselves! I am humbled to be filling my shoes with my potential, fill yours and never stop for anyone and do it with all your heart and all your courage, and do it well🙏. The story continues… – #MommyRocket #BeandBecomeExtraOrdinary #BeYou #OutDoYou #iaafdoha2019 @gracefoods @digiceljamaica @nikewomen 🚀🚀🚀🚀
Congrats to this undisputed #BlackGirlMagic maker!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.