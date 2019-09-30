Washington Wizards Star Jordan McRae Takes Baby Mama To Court After She Sues Him For Child Support (Exclusive)

NBA Star Says He Can Provide A Better Life For Son, Nine

NBA player Jordan McRae has filed a lawsuit against his baby mama for full custody of their son after the woman sued him over child support for the boy.

The Georgia native sued his son’s mother Tierra Greene for primary custody of their tween son earlier this month, saying the move is in the child’s best interests.

McRae, 28, argues that he’s in a “better position financially and physically” to care for little Jahiem, who’ll be nine in November. He said in court papers that he wants Greene to have consistent parenting time but asked that she pay him child support when the boy is in his care.

The player also wants the final say on the child’s health care and educational decisions.

He said he’s supported the boy since he was born and has parented him consistently during his life. McRae also admits that he filed the suit only after Greene sued him for child support for the boy, court papers obtained by BOSSIP state.

The player also wants the judge to appoint a “guardian ad litem” on the case, whose job it is to advocate for the child’s best interests, evaluate the parents and reveal their findings to the court.

Greene, who doesn’t have a lawyer listed on the case, has not yet responded.

We’ve reached out to McRae’s lawyer for comment.

Both sides are due in court next month.