Make Everyday a Good Hair Day With This Elite Hair Dryer

Attempting to achieve the perfect salon-quality blowout at home is hard. You’ve probably spent far too many hours fumbling with your brush and hairdryer, only to come out with semi-frizzy locks at best. But maybe you’re not the one to blame here — it’s probably your subpar hairdryer.

If you want to have a good hair day every single day of the week, Tiri Pro’s Prisma Ionic Dryer is a thoughtfully-engineered dryer that will give Dyson a run for its money — and at a fraction of the price. With adjustable airflow and advanced far infrared ceramic heater in tow, it provides more control compared to traditional dryers. It generates negative ions that help repair your hair as it dries, and it’s capable of drying your hair up to 60% faster than standard hairdryers. It even adds body, volume, and shine and reduces static and frizz thanks to the combined power of crushed tourmaline gemstone elements and ionic technology that work together to give you effortless styling results.

Typically, the Prisma Ionic Dryer retails for $150, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $69.99 — that’s 53 percent off, and an overall outstanding deal for a luxury hairdryer.

Prisma Pro Dryer with Adjustable Airflow Technology – $69.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.