Forget AirPods! These Wireless Stereo Earbuds Deliver Ultimate Flexibility

Have you cut the cord yet? And no, we’re not talking about arguing with your cable provider in hopes of getting out of your contract. We’re talking about joining the wireless movement and switching to Bluetooth earbuds. Doing so grants you flexibility when it comes to enjoying your favorite music. No more wires getting tangled in your hair or jewelry — and you can say goodbye to accidentally yanking your laptop to the floor.

But you don’t have to buy AirPods like everyone else. There are other high-quality, cost-effective options out there, like the CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds. Ideal for those who lead an active lifestyle, these babies let you listen to your favorite music while you jog, go hard at the gym, or trek through your daily commute. They’re designed to withstand dust, rain, and sweat, and they last up to three hours on a single charge, which can then be extended to 12 hours with the accompanying case. They also feature an intuitive touch control, letting you control songs or answer calls with just a single tap.

CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds – $39.99 See Deal

Enjoy ultimate flexibility with the CRESUER TOUCHWAVE. A pair would usually set you back $59.99, but for a limited time, you can grab them on sale for $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.