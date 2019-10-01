Looking for a Career Switch? This $29 Training Can Turn You Into a Pro Coder

There are a lot of things you can do to supercharge your resume and increase your marketability, but learning how to code is definitely one of the hottest trends in today’s career space. Being adept in coding is like giving yourself some extra superpowers. By immersing yourself in a variety of programming languages, you gain the ability to bring your ideas to life, while improving your problem solving and logic skills. And don’t listen to the haters — coding isn’t nerdy at all. In fact, it’s pretty awesome.

Start your journey to becoming a rockstar programmer with the Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bundle, packed with 9 beginner-friendly, professional-led courses, all of which will get you up to speed on the programming languages you need to know.

It covers HTML, CSS, Javascript, Python, C++, and other languages that are currently in high demand professionally. You’ll get familiarized with their core functionalities, as well as learn how to use each one to create programs from scratch. Throughout the training, you’ll get the chance to build exciting digital products like responsive websites, web apps, e-commerce projects, and so much more. By the time you finish, you’ll have the skills to impress any employer, or even kickstart a freelance coding business.

Grab the Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bundle on sale today for $29. That’s a whopping 97% discount from its original cost of $1,370.95.

