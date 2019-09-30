New Video: VH1 Unveils Explosive Trailer For Return Scandalously Gritty Docuseries “Cartel Crew”

“Cartel Crew” is back and edgier than ever! VH1 today released the supertrailer for season two of the docuseries, which bows Monday, October 7th at 9:00PM ET/PT. This season explores the legacy of the cartels through the eyes of people who lived them. Now an expanded crew of returning, plus new faces, everyone is determined to keep history from repeating itself. Money, friendships and love are on the line in this redemption story of life after narcos. Be sure to check it out, and catch the trailer above!