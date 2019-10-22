Creative Class: In The World Of Entertainment, There’s Nothing Shante Paige Can’t Do

Shante Paige

Name: Shante Paige

Occupation: Executive Producer

Location: Atlanta

How We Know Her: It doesn’t get much more multifaceted than Shante Paige. Paige knows what pops and she can seamlessly move from executive producing the antic-filled fun of “Rickey Smiley For Real” to highlighting the ups, downs, pirouettes and performances of the bold, beautiful baddies of Atlanta’s “Beyond the Pole.”

Why We Chose Her: A true creative, Paige has worked across mediums—music, television and film—to create diverse, compelling content. She’s got the juice and she’s one to watch.

What’s Next: Her company, She’s a Movement Media Group, has several projects in the works.

IG: @shantepaige

A proud Howard University alum, Shante Paige’s resume includes working for iconic companies like Jive Records and Universal Music Group along with working alongside big names like Tyler Perry and Rickey Smiley. Now, she is the Executive Producer and Showrunner for Beyond The Pole, which explores the world of some of Atlanta’s most famous strippers. The series details the behind-the-scenes life of strippers, though the program’s message becomes more important by examining the question, “What’s your life beyond the pole?”

 

When she’s not working, Paige likes to spend her time speaking to the students at colleges, high schools, and youth organizations. She continues to show her commitment to helping the next generation by empowering young people to become as successful in their future careers as she is in hers.

 

