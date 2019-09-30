Creep Emoji: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Slimmy-Trimmy R&Bawwwdy On The Gram
Jazmine Sullivan Melts Instagram (AGAIN)
We LOVE-LOVE-LOVE us some Jazmine Sullivan who took a break from promoting her guest appearance on EPIX’s critically-acclaimed new series “Godfather Of Harlem” to melt the gram with her slimmy-trimmy R&Bawwwdy.
Oh yes, she’s snatched and hopefully working on new music as quite possibly the most underrated, unappreciated and vocally untouchable artist in music today.
Hit the flip to see Jazmine Sullivan’s slimmy-trimmy R&Bawwwdy (and .
@jazminesullivan
Did y’all catch me on Godfather of Harlem last night? I was out supporting @marquette21 fashion show so I missed it! But make sure u subscribe to @epix to watch every week! Amazing cast and @therealswizzz produced the music
@jazminesullivan
Jazmine slays at any (and every) size.
@jazminesullivan
@essencefest it was real!! Thanks @mcdonalds and #blackandpositivelygolden for having me this year!!! ❤️❤️
@HotDaddyTrigg
Jazmine Sullivan looks the f*** GOODT.
@jazminesullivan
I’m scared to start cuz I’m scared I’ll quit. I’m scared that people won’t like my sh*t
@JawnRedcorn
Jazmine Sullivan been looking real good lately. I know that new album gone have us all strung out in our emotions. 😂
Continue Slideshow
@jazminesullivan
Did something special today!! Thanks to my glam// styling: @kingtroi mua: @beautemua hair stylist: @hair4kicks unit by: @nbeauty
@coolkidkaia
Jazmine sullivan is so underrated and it honestly bothers me!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.