Creep Emoji: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Slimmy-Trimmy R&Bawwwdy On The Gram

- By Bossip Staff
Jazmine Sullivan Melts Instagram (AGAIN)

We LOVE-LOVE-LOVE us some Jazmine Sullivan who took a break from promoting her guest appearance on EPIX’s critically-acclaimed new series “Godfather Of Harlem” to melt the gram with her slimmy-trimmy R&Bawwwdy.

Oh yes, she’s snatched and hopefully working on new music as quite possibly the most underrated, unappreciated and vocally untouchable artist in music today.

@jazminesullivan

Did y’all catch me on Godfather of Harlem last night? I was out supporting @marquette21 fashion show so I missed it! But make sure u subscribe to @epix to watch every week! Amazing cast and @therealswizzz produced the music

@jazminesullivan

Jazmine slays at any (and every) size.

@jazminesullivan

@essencefest it was real!! Thanks @mcdonalds and #blackandpositivelygolden for having me this year!!! ❤️❤️

@HotDaddyTrigg

Jazmine Sullivan looks the f*** GOODT.

@jazminesullivan

I’m scared to start cuz I’m scared I’ll quit. I’m scared that people won’t like my sh*t

@JawnRedcorn

Jazmine Sullivan been looking real good lately. I know that new album gone have us all strung out in our emotions. 😂

    @jazminesullivan

    Did something special today!! Thanks to my glam// styling: @kingtroi mua: @beautemua hair stylist: @hair4kicks unit by: @nbeauty

    @coolkidkaia

    Jazmine sullivan is so underrated and it honestly bothers me!

