Lizzo Tweeted Out THIS Maybe Shade-Filled Request And Sent Iggy Azalea Into A Mayo-Splattered Tizzy

Lizzo And Iggy Azalea’s Playful Rivalry

Lizzo has been white the shade tree this summer. Of course we remember when she got into it with a food delivery service over supposed stolen food. That pales in comparison to the importance of her whirlwind run to the top of the charts. This has been the summer of Lizzo for sure.

Now, she wants the crown of having the longest reigning female rap song at the top of the charts. So she posted this:

*Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it (STREAM CHARLI- HER NEW ALBUM NOW) https://t.co/8yLbJNvXt2 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 30, 2019

The statement had Iggy Azalea in her Helman-ic feelings.

Listen.

This app is clearly for crackheads so stop expecting better from me. — IGGY AZALEA stream señorita (@IGGYAZALEA) September 30, 2019

So she went on a campaign to get “Señorita” streaming so it can overtake Lizzo.

Well this has been fun.

Ima leave y’all to fight amongst each other and I’ll be back at 9pm

Anyone who needs a VPN. Dm me. 😉 — IGGY AZALEA stream señorita (@IGGYAZALEA) September 30, 2019

Iggy is out here claiming it’s all in good fun but that isn’t stopping her from getting clowned for her troubles. Take a look…