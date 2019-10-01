LHHHollywood: K. Michelle Is Getting DRAGGED For Being Fake Friend Nasty To Moniece

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

K. Michelle Under Fire We all thought that this week would be all about the cat fight between Apryl and Moniece. However, that feud ended without much fireworks as the two, ahem, singers seemed to bury the hatchet so they could tour together in a not-at-all convoluted storyline. No, the story coming out of Monday’s episode was K. Michelle. K. Michelle did an interview on the show and went all the way in on Moniece and Apryl’s singing voices and their struggling careers. The problem is that Moniece has been K. Michelle’s best friend and supporter on the show since day one. For K. Michelle to throw her under the bus is quite the stab in the back and Twitter has definitely noticed… If people don't realize K. Michelle is nobody's friend and is toxic & miserable af, I don't know when they'll get it. She's a trash ass friend, period. Elle Varner, Jonathan, and now Moniece. There's a common denominator and pattern, her BS. #LHHHollywood #LHHH — LastKnightnParis (@lastknightnpari) October 1, 2019 Peep the backlash…

K. Michelle always yelling about loyalty & friendship just to throw Moniece under the bus when she was the only one present during her surgery. That’s is one extremely hurt & problematic woman. #lhhh #LHHHollywood — dro(skie) don dada | imdrotep (@___dro__) October 1, 2019 K. Michelle always yelling about loyalty & friendship just to throw Moniece under the bus when she was the only one present during her surgery. That’s is one extremely hurt & problematic woman. #lhhh #LHHHollywood

K Michelle is not a good friend to Moniece. K automicstally shut down the subject of Moniece music career when Moniece bought it up, but yet when K was talking about her surrogate Moniece sat there and listened closely and was understanding. #LHHH — HotGirlKam ✨ (@simplykamri) October 1, 2019 “K Michelle is not a good friend to Moniece. K automicstally shut down the subject of Moniece music career when Moniece bought it up, but yet when K was talking about her surrogate Moniece sat there and listened closely and was understanding. #LHHH”

K Michelle is on the same platform/show as moniece and April…all I’m saying is focus on yourself, because your career isn’t NVM #LHHH — lavin (@lavin_nivar) October 1, 2019 “K Michelle is on the same platform/show as moniece and April…all I’m saying is focus on yourself, because your career isn’t NVM #LHHH”

Now watch Brittany B and K Michelle not be friends for long.. yall see how quick she turned on her ‘twin’ Moniece.. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/crh42wdXfw — The Teapot Podcast (@TeapotPodcast) October 1, 2019 “Now watch Brittany B and K Michelle not be friends for long.. yall see how quick she turned on her ‘twin’ Moniece.. #LHHH”

Ok…. K michelle everybody knows you can sing ya ass off ….BUT you out here clowning Moniece and Apryl about their singing u talking down on them saying who can take them serious but yet you want so badly for them to accept and take YOU serious in country #LHHH — msInez2014 (@msInez2014) October 1, 2019 “Ok…. K michelle everybody knows you can sing ya a$$ off ….BUT you out here clowning Moniece and Apryl about their singing u talking down on them saying who can take them serious but yet you want so badly for them to accept and take YOU serious in country #LHHH”

K Michelle why aren’t you talking to Moniece when I thought that she was your friend? #LHHHollywood pic.twitter.com/vLeg8STHP3 — Mercedes Howard (@hilarybanksxo) October 1, 2019 “K Michelle why aren’t you talking to Moniece when I thought that she was your friend? #LHHHollywood”

K Michelle that is messed up with how you doing moniece though last season during your surgery she was the only one that came and visited you when nobody else did now you giving her your ass to kiss without even hearing her out that’s messed up. #LHHH — Whitney Gaspard (@honestspokengir) October 1, 2019 “K Michelle that is messed up with how you doing moniece though last season during your surgery she was the only one that came and visited you when nobody else did now you giving her your a$$ to kiss without even hearing her out that’s messed up. #LHHH”

im happy moniece is saying she is not letting anyone speak her truth maybe k michelle should be more of a singing coach or encourager to both women in stead of bashing them #LHHH — MrsCocoHarvey (@CocoYourQueen) October 1, 2019 im happy moniece is saying she is not letting anyone speak her truth maybe k michelle should be more of a singing coach or encourager to both women in stead of bashing them #LHHH

K. Michelle: would you give Moniece and Apryl a feature?!? Nope!!! Would u let them go on tour with you!!? Nope!!!! Would you let them hold your bags?!? Nope!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #LHHH pic.twitter.com/h1eSHL00me — This is why I Rock! (@ItsKingsWorld) October 1, 2019 “K. Michelle: would you give Moniece and Apryl a feature?!? Nope!!! Would u let them go on tour with you!!? Nope!!!! Would you let them hold your bags?!? Nope!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #LHHH”