Rest In Peace: Grammy-Award-Winner And Famed ‘Belly’ Actor Louie Rankin Dies In Car Crash

Louie Rankin Dies In Car Accident

Sad news to report, BOSSIP fam.

According to TMZ, Louie Rankin, Grammy Award winner and famed Belly actor, has passed away after a fatal car crash in Ontario, Canada.

There aren’t a lot of details to share at this time, but from what we understand the collision involved a transportation truck and another vehicle.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

For now, we’d like to offer our sincerest prayers and condolences to Louie’s family and friends. We know that he and Nas become very close following their work together in Belly.

Rest in peace Louie Rankin aka Teddy Brukshot