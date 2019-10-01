Swirlin’ In The Deep, Innit? Adele Allegedly Getting Her Mezzo-Soprano Cakes Smashed To Smithereens By Skepta, Twitter Is A Bloody Mess, Bruv

Adele And Skepta Are Allegedly Dating

If you thought Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were a weird couple, we present to you, Adele and Skepta.

According to the British news site The Sun, Adele and Skepta have been on several dates and those close to them believe it’s just a matter of time before they become an official couple.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. “They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

Skepta was previously linked to icon Naomi Campbell.

On paper it seems like a match, both Adele and Skepta are parents, they’re both artists with hectic schedules, they’ve both professed a love and respect for each other over the years, but fans aren’t necessarily convinced. In fact, they are downright mean about it!

Adele the first time she tasted Skepta's Black Dpic.twitter.com/TmjCehxCDM — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) October 1, 2019

Me after finding out Skepta and Adele are dating: https://t.co/jEcBze2fyg — Simmo (@joshsims1998) October 1, 2019

Skepta and Adele in the next GQ magazine cover pic.twitter.com/555On0Y2DX — M.S 🇵🇰 (@wolfxmobz1) October 1, 2019

You lot are a bloody mess and all you man should be ashamed, bruv! Have some behaviour!