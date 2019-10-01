KIRK: DaBaby Performs A Medley Of His New Tracks “Intro,” “Really” & “Bop” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

DaBaby Performs For The Tonight Show Audience For The First Time

After performing there with Megan Thee Stallion just a couple weeks ago, DaBaby returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his own tracks for the very first time.

While he was in the building, the rapper gave the audience an energetic performance that included a medley of songs off his new album Kirk, including “Intro,” “Really,” and “Bop.” It’s no surprise that the Charlotte, North Carolina native knows how to demand attention, and the crowd was all the way into this medley of new tracks from DaBaby.