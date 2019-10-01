Good Deeds: Taxi Driver Saves Pregnant Woman From Sex Trafficker After Being Asked To Take Her To A Brothel

Taxi Driver Saves Pregnant Woman From Sex Trafficking

A taxi driver ended up saving a pregnant woman from a sex trafficker after being told to drive her to a brothel.

According to The Independent, Bodycam footage captured the moment police in Coventry, England rescued the woman after Tahir Mehmood noticed her crying in the back of his car and noticed something wasn’t right.

The woman–who was three months pregnant at the time–travelled to London from Romania in February of last year, after responding to an online job advertisement for masseuses. But only a few hours after arriving, 26-year-old Robert Enescu locked her in a room at a home in North London without food, heat, or a bathroom. Enescu drove her to Coventry two days later, which is where he planned to force her into prostitution after already making her pose in lingerie for adult contact sites.

Luckily, the woman ended up being saved four days after her arrival in the UK when Mehmood noticed something was wrong with his passenger and called the police. Once officers arrived, they found that all the victim had in her possession was a bag of 50 condoms given to her by Enescu, who previously smashed her cellphone and stole what money she had with her.

The very next day, police rescued several other eastern European women suspected of being used as sex slaves at a brothel in St Christians Road. Then, Enescu was arrested at his home in Coventry. Though he denied being involved in trafficking the woman, he was found guilty on September 9th and jailed for nine years in his absence after he skipped bail. A wanted appeal has now been issued and West Midlands Police are working with police across the UK and Europol to find his whereabouts.