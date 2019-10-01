Married To MESSINESS: Was Joseline’s ‘Thrifty’ Toya Tirade Secretly Setup By THIS Cast Member?

Was Joseline Hernandez Setup To Diss Toya Bush-Harris?

If you watched the latest episode of “Married To Medicine” then you caught a #LHHATL vet stirring the pot. Joseline Hernandez made a guest appearance at newbie Buffie Purselle’s “Fab N Frugal” party where guests were encouraged to wear outfits that cost under $500.

“Married To Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris attended the soiree with her hubby Dr. Eugene and proudly told the ladies she stayed under budget, even copping some $5 hoop earrings. Toya might’ve made her outfit too cost-conscious however because Joseline harped that she looked “thrifty” while bringing up her previously unpaid taxes.

Now, was that nice?

Buffie immediately apologized for her friend’s behavior while Toya was escorted away to a bathroom. Behind the scenes, however, Joseline apparently went OFF on Toya’s husband as well prompting the couple to leave.

Now more insight is being given about what really went down at the party.

According to a party guest, Dr. Heavenly, Joselines’ “thrifty” comments to Toya were a “set up” by Buffie who allegedly didn’t click with Toya behind the scenes. Not only that, Heavenly chastized Toya for trying to go toe to toe with Joseline.

“Toya when the Puerto Rican Princess shows up at the party, shut the f*** up, don’t say something to the Puerto Rican Princess!” said Heavenly during her “Married To Medicine” YouTube review. “You do not go toe to toe with the Puerto Rican Princess.!I love you Joseline on “Love & Hip Hop” that’s where I love you at,” said Heavenly. “She immediately comes for Toya, I’m not saying it was a set up—but it was a setup! The girl said immediately, ‘Now who didn’t pay their f****g taxes?!’ “The new girl [Buffie] had run-ins with Toya before, y’all could be a little more discreet with this with the new girl. Toya ain’t never nice to new people on this show because Toya be thinking people are coming for her spot. So she wasn’t nice to the new girl Buffie, so the new girl gonna bring her friend to go for Toya. She tried to play it off but game recognize game.”

Do YOU think Buffie set Toya up??? Or is Joselin’s shade just a misunderstanding???