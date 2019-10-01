Trolls Be Gone: Twitter Is Rolling Out A New Anti-Abuse Feature For Direct Messages

Twitter Rolls Out Anti-Abuse Feature for Direct Messages

Twitter has just announced that it is releasing a spam and abuse filter for direct messages, which, for some, is a much-needed feature for the sometimes-toxic social media platform. This new filter will be available on Twitter’s iOS, Android, and Web apps, according to reports from TechCrunch. The company also announced that it had started testing the feature about a month and a half ago.

This anti-abuse filter works by adding a new view to the “additional messages” inbox, where DMs from people you don’t follow are sent. If you go and click it, messages that possibly include graphic content also have hidden previews, with the new choice to delete the message without having to read it first.

If you’re wondering who would be the target audience for this addition, the new DM feature is beneficial for people who like to keep their direct messages open but don’t want to receive the offensive messages that may come with that. This feature from Twitter definitely feels overdue since abusive content is so common that third-party developers have already created their own filtering tools for similar situations.

This is just the latest attempt for the platform to make Twitter a safer, less crazy place. In the beginning of September, Twitter rolled out its “hide replies” feature in the U.S. and Canada. This allows users to have the option of picking which replies to hide without completely deleting them.

Are you feeling all of these new Twitter features?