Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg SHOOKETHLY Says Elizabeth Warren Would Pose ‘Existential Threat’ If Elected

Someone’s scared and it’s all because of “big, bad” Elizabeth Warren.

The Verge released leaked audio today of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg telling his employees during a meeting that if the Democratic candidate were to indeed take the Oval it’d have damning results. Why? Well because the “existential threat” that is Warren wants to break up big tech companies and Zuckerberg for sure doesn’t want that.

“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies. If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge,” Zuckerberg said during a Q&A session with employees in July.

“Does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not like the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean, it’s like, we care about our country and want to work with our government and do good things,” he added.

“Look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”