Libra Lover: Future Takes Exotic Birthday Vacation With Ex-Girlfriend Joie Chavis

Future Gifts Joie Chavis A Birthday Vacation

It was only a month ago that rapper Future was funding a lavish Euro-excursion for Brittni Mealy’s birthday but this month it’s Joie Chavis’ turn.

Future kicked it up a notch, at least for photo ops, on Joie’s day. The 31-year-old lady posted photos from Turks and Caicos on Instagram. In her Instastory she tagged herself in a photo with her baby daddy Future as he leaned over her at her birthday dinner, writing “Thank You.”

Future seemingly funded an intimate dinner on the white sand beaches of Turks for Joie. The table was set for at least 8 people lit with candles, cocktails and a personalized cake with Joie’s initials embossed in it. The photos remain in her IG stories.

Joie also shared photos of her birthday suit in her stories. Do you think she’s sharing it with Future?

Peep the music she uses to show off the lavish birthday party, it’s a song from her baby daddy…

