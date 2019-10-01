NBA Beef: Damian Lillard Drops A Diss Track In Response To Shaq’s Return To The Booth
Damian Lillard Claps Back At Shaq’s Calling Him A Clown
This all started when Lillard appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast in early September, when the squad asked him if he thinks he’s a better rapper than Shaq. Of course, Shaq is a platinum-selling artist, but Dame gave the only answer you’re supposed to give as a rapper.
“I think I rap better than Shaq,” he proclaimed. “I’ve heard Shaq’s stuff, I think people like him as ‘Shaq.’… People wasn’t looking at it like, ‘That’s a real rapper’ it was ‘Shaq rapping.'”
After this clip was released, Shaw responded the only appropriate way: by returning to the booth and dropping a diss song about Damian Lillard, A.K.A. DAME D.O.L.L.A. In the song, Shaq begins the track with a clip of Dame on the Joe Budden Podcast before ripping the baller a new one. O’Neal goes on to remind Dame of his multiple platinum plaques, four championship rings, and overall, his massive bank account.
“MVP candidate you are not one/Platinum plaques on my wall go and get you some/Lyrically, I’m three-time Finals MVP/I can’t believe some clown is testing me.”
Which baller-turned-rapper do you think did a better job with their diss track?
