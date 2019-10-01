Likkle Safaree Seed Confirmed: Erica Mena Announces Her Pregnancy
- By Bossip Staff
Erica Mena And Safaree Expecting A Baby
What’s been suspected has been confirmed; Erica Mena is pregnant. The “Love & Hip Hop” star and Safaree made the official announcement today, October 1, in a Bonnie and Clyde themed VH1 video.
“I’m nervous,” says Safaree in the video. “I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”
The news also comes ahead of their October 7 wedding that will reportedly be attended by tons of fellow reality stars and filmed for LHHNY.
Congrats to the happy couple, they got STRAAAAAAIT to starting a family.
