Likkle Safaree Seed Confirmed: Erica Mena Announces Her Pregnancy

Erica Mena And Safaree Expecting A Baby

What’s been suspected has been confirmed; Erica Mena is pregnant. The “Love & Hip Hop” star and Safaree made the official announcement today, October 1, in a Bonnie and Clyde themed VH1 video.

“I’m nervous,” says Safaree in the video. “I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”

The news also comes ahead of their October 7 wedding that will reportedly be attended by tons of fellow reality stars and filmed for LHHNY.

Congrats to the happy couple, they got STRAAAAAAIT to starting a family.