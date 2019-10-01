Hacker Fapper: Yahoo Software Engineer Admits To Illegally Scouring 6,000 Accounts In Search Of Their Nudes

Yahoo Engineer Pleads Guilty To Hacking Accounts Searching For Nudes

A Yahoo software engineer has plead guilty to hacking 6,000 accounts in search of personal porn and nude photographs.

According to DailyMail, 34-year-old Reyes Daniel Ruiz told a federal court that he gained access to the accounts via his prior period of employment with the internet company. He admitted that he typically targeted younger women, fellow employees, and his friends.

At some point Ruiz’s boss became suspicious and he destroyed the computer in question and the freaky fappy hard drive where he kept his stockpile of illicitly obtained photos and videos.

After being indicted in April, Ruiz was ultimately charged with one count of Computer Intrusion and one count of Interception of a Wire Communication, but plead down to just the Computer Intrusion.

‘The maximum statutory penalty for each count in violation of Computer Intrusion…is five years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution,’ the statement says.

This fappy-fingered f-boy is set to be sentenced in February 2020.