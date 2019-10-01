Mo Money: Jordan Peele And Monkeypaw Productions Sign A 5-Year Deal With Universal Studios

Jordan Peele Signs A 5-Year Deal With Universal Studios

Jordan Peele is the latest celebrity to sign a deal with Universal Studios.

According to reports from Variety, Universal and Jordan Peele have reached an agreement that will link him exclusively to the studio for the next five years. The specific numbers have not been disclosed, but it is assumed that the deal is close to nine figures. This number also includes incentives for films that are expected to duplicate the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us.

Peele is in this along with his partner, Win Rosenfeld, and they will receive upfront compensation with the renegotiated back-end box office percentages for their Monkeypaw films.

Universal Films entertainment group chairman Donna Langle announced this new deal in a statement on Tuesday. She explains that the director’s production house has earned this agreement because Peele has “established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.”

In his own statement, Peele echoed Universal’s trust in his vision when he spoke on their partnership. “It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal,” he explained. “Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

As of now, Monkeypaw and Universal are currently working on two new films. Just like his major successes Get Out and Us, Peele is going to write, direct, and produce both of them. Beyond those two projects, Monkeypaw is also behind the reimagining of the 1992 film Candyman, which Peele is set to co-write.

Congrats to Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Monkeypaw, and Universal on an amazing partnership!