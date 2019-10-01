Get Well: Mathew Knowles Announces That He Has Breast Cancer, Plans To Appear On GMA Tomorrow

Mathew Knowles Reveals He Has Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles is breaking his silence about a personal battle that he’s beeing fighting for the first time.

According to TMZ, Knowles will appear on GMA tomorrow morning to talk about his breast cancer diagnosis. It is unclear at this time when he was told of the disease, but we expect to hear more during his interview.

It is reported that less than 1% of breast cancer cases involve men, but those that do usually happen to men between the ages of 60 and 70, Knowles is 62.

In other sad reporting, National Breast Cancer Foundation states that the mortality rate is much higher in men than in women.

We will be tuned in to GMA in the morning and we’ll certainly be praying for Mathew’s full recovery.