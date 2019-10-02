K. Michelle Announces The ‘Over Some D***’ Tour, Drops ‘Supahood’ Single Feat. City Girls & Kash Doll

K. Michelle Announces The “Over Some D*** Tour”

K. Michelle has a new tour and it’s coming together “overs some d***.” Before she drops her “All Monsters Are Human” album, the songstress is announcing her “Over Some D***” tour.

Kicking off on November 11 in Grand Rapids and culminating December 5 in Las Vegas, the 16-city tour will also make stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland and more.

Tickets and VIP Packages are available for presale starting today at 12pm local time with general public tickets going on-sale October 4 @ 10am local time. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, fans can visit http://www.allmonstersarehuman.com.

K made the official tour announcement on her Instagram saying;

“I’ve written a lot of my music OVER SOME D***, so now i’m OVER SOME D***. Come talk s*** with me. Come sing some songs OLD and from the brand new album. Red wig and Kimberly will be performing.

That’s not all that Kimberly Michelle’s up to these days, she also recently released her new street single “Supahood” that features Kash Doll and City Girls.

Produced by Lil’ Ronnie, K. Michelle doesn’t hold her tongue as she tells the world what she likes.

“The richer the n**, the p***y get wetter” sings K on the hook.

“Supahood” is currently available on all digital platforms.

Are YOU checking out K. Michelle’s tour?