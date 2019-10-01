Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & FINAL Season On TNT

TNT Drama Claws Starring Niecy Nash, Karrueche To End In 2020

TNT drama Claws will unfortunately be ending next year, but NOT without taking a final bow. The Niecy Nash-led series will in fact get a fourth season before wrapping up for good.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz (General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV) according to Deadline. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Claws boasts a pretty dope cast that includes Niecy Nash, Karrueche Tran, small screen vet Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes from Devious Maids, the famed Harold Perrineau, and more. And it’s true, the show has a cult following that will definitely be sad to see it end.

As news broke, Niecy hit Instagram and kept it carefree…

“Claws is BACK! For a 4th & FINAL season! Only one more season for Virginia to get on my nerves! @karrueche,” she joked, to which Kae added “V bittersweet but this will be an EPIC season.”

Stay tuned for more news on what's next for these talented ladies