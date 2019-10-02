Risked It All: Delta Baggage Handler Arrested After Finessing $300K Heist At JFK Airport [Video]

Delta Baggage Handler Arrested After $300,000 Heist

As the old saying goes, you can’t fix stupid.

Nowadays, there are cameras everywhere and almost everything is recorded for safety reasons–and also because people are just down right criminals, and stupid ones at that. One Delta Airlines employee found out the hard way that cameras are everywhere and will get you caught up quick.

According to ABC News, 40-year-old Quincy Thorpe couldn’t wait a few more years for retirement and took matters into his own hands, instead. Apparently, Mr. Thorpe found out that banks also use air transport for cash shipments and allegedly couldn’t resist. The FBI alleges that while he was loading a cash shipment headed for Miami, Florida on flight 1225, he made his move, but he did so in a seemingly very unorganized way and without any pre-planning.

“Thorpe scanned and loaded bags onto Tuesday’s Delta flight 1225 bound for Miami, before he took a bag of cash from a larger armored car transfer. The armored car’s security company realized one of eight bags that made up the transfer was missing once the flight landed in Miami. Security surveillance obtained from Delta shows Thorpe scanning and loading some of the eight bags onto Flight 1225. It also shows the defendant not scanning the stolen bag, but instead placing it into a container attached to a vehicle.”

Most people who just stole over a quarter of a million dollars would vanish and fall off the face of the earth–or at the very least do some spending, hide the money, and have very little contact with the outside world. Thorpe, however, spent the next two days calling into work to let them know he wouldn’t be there. Yep, the very next day he didn’t show up to work, as if that wouldn’t be suspicious. Soon after, the FBI showed up to his house to arrest him and while being apprehended, he admitted to handling the bags stating he was responsible for loading bags into Flight 1225 and knew that the bags he was loading had valuables.

Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but this crime was committed on camera. The missing bag final value was listed on the criminal complaint as $258,205.00 and Thorpe was released on $80,000 bond.

Delta released a statement to ABC regarding the incident, saying the following: