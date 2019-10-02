F-Boy Fall: Pettiest Reactions To Future Taking Joie Chavis On A Baby Mama Baecay

F-boy Fall is heeeeeere!

Future’s Baby Mama Baecay Stirs Up Chitter-Chatter

Say whatever you want about Pluto’s foremost philanderer, Future loves his baby mamas and treats his faves (Joie & Brittni) to lavish getaways for their troubles. This time, it was Joie’s turn to soak in some sun in Turks & Caicos with the father of 7 (or a possible 8 or 9).

Naturally, the reactions to her exotic baecay were extremely mixed but it’s clear she was enjoying her turn as a contestant on Future’s baby mama spin wheel.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Future & Joie’s baecation on the flip.