F-Boy Fall: Pettiest Reactions To Future Taking Joie Chavis On A Baby Mama Baecay
F-boy Fall is heeeeeere!
Future’s Baby Mama Baecay Stirs Up Chitter-Chatter
Say whatever you want about Pluto’s foremost philanderer, Future loves his baby mamas and treats his faves (Joie & Brittni) to lavish getaways for their troubles. This time, it was Joie’s turn to soak in some sun in Turks & Caicos with the father of 7 (or a possible 8 or 9).
Naturally, the reactions to her exotic baecay were extremely mixed but it’s clear she was enjoying her turn as a contestant on Future’s baby mama spin wheel.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Future & Joie’s baecation on the flip.
@Tricey_J_
Why people act like Joie so much better than future other bms 😂she just low key with her dumbness
@Athena__Milan
At least britt got out…joie is the new 🤡 in future’s circus
@flossyandflawed
Future the goat at juggling his baby mamas in quarters. Joie bday set up identical to Brittney’s from last year 😂😂
@PaisleyPretty
Future gave Joie the same bday trip he gave Brittni lol
@joiechavis
Btw, Joie is KILLIN’ IT on the gram
We get it, Future. We honestly, truly, absolutely do.
@Nicole_eva28
Brittni really be thinking she special to Future cause she been his idiot the longest lol.
Continue Slideshow
@BleesNews
Brittni dumb asf, she stayed thru Ciara, Joie & the rest of them, happily & will come running right back when Joie & Future end things, I don’t feel bad for her!
@jleaux_
I don’t even blame Joie for going to Turks with Future. She just shouldn’t have posted that man. He belongs to the streets.
