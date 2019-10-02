F-Boy Fall: Pettiest Reactions To Future Taking Joie Chavis On A Baby Mama Baecay

- By Bossip Staff
F-boy Fall is heeeeeere!

Future’s Baby Mama Baecay Stirs Up Chitter-Chatter

Say whatever you want about Pluto’s foremost philanderer, Future loves his baby mamas and treats his faves (Joie & Brittni) to lavish getaways for their troubles. This time, it was Joie’s turn to soak in some sun in Turks & Caicos with the father of 7 (or a possible 8 or 9).

Naturally, the reactions to her exotic baecay were extremely mixed but it’s clear she was enjoying her turn as a contestant on Future’s baby mama spin wheel.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Future & Joie’s baecation on the flip.

@Tricey_J_

Why people act like Joie so much better than future other bms 😂she just low key with her dumbness

@Athena__Milan

At least britt got out…joie is the new 🤡 in future’s circus

@flossyandflawed

Future the goat at juggling his baby mamas in quarters. Joie bday set up identical to Brittney’s from last year 😂😂

@PaisleyPretty

Future gave Joie the same bday trip he gave Brittni lol

@joiechavis

Btw, Joie is KILLIN’ IT on the gram

bliss ✨

We get it, Future. We honestly, truly, absolutely do.

@Nicole_eva28

Brittni really be thinking she special to Future cause she been his idiot the longest lol.

    @BleesNews

    Brittni dumb asf, she stayed thru Ciara, Joie & the rest of them, happily & will come running right back when Joie & Future end things, I don’t feel bad for her!

    @jleaux_

    I don’t even blame Joie for going to Turks with Future. She just shouldn’t have posted that man. He belongs to the streets.

