Look Mom, I Can Leave: Twitter Has NO REMORSE For Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s “Break Up”

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Break Up

Well this was quite unexpected. TMZ has an exclusive report that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits…for now:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both single again — the couple is walking away from their relationship … for now, TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. They were there as a family … with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.

We thought they were inseparable. But you have to understand this: Travis has some sort of project coming out Friday and you know how the Jenners roll. Twitter has no remorse or sympathy. Peep the shade:

“Not y’all falling for this Kylie Travis kuwtk storyline”

“so you’re telling me kylie & travis made stormi & he got her a house full of roses for her birthday & they just… broke up?? just like that???”

“tmz: “sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his look mom I can fly documentary premiered in santa monica on aug. 27. they were there as a family”

kylie & travis at look mom I can fly premiere:”

“My thoughts on Kylie & Travis – His album drops on Friday, common kris Jenner works in mysterious ways”

“me waking up to find out kylie & travis split”

“Everybody: Kylie & Travis split up

Tyga:”

    “Kylie & Travis split and all I can think about is all those freaking rose petals died for nothing 😭🌹😭🌹😭🌹😭”

    “Me finding out about Kylie & Travis..”

    “Kylie & travis name a better duo…oh wait”

    “rude of kris jenner to leak the news of the kylie-travis breakup to tmz while i’m trying to learn federal question jurisdiction”

    “Kylie & Travis splitting is the saddest thing that has happened all October”

