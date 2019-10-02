Look Mom, I Can Leave: Twitter Has NO REMORSE For Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s “Break Up”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Break Up

Well this was quite unexpected. TMZ has an exclusive report that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits…for now:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both single again — the couple is walking away from their relationship … for now, TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. They were there as a family … with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.

We thought they were inseparable. But you have to understand this: Travis has some sort of project coming out Friday and you know how the Jenners roll. Twitter has no remorse or sympathy. Peep the shade: