Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Reactions To Adele’s Rumored Swirlationship With Skepta

- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Goes Crazy Over Adele & Skepta Rumors

Everyone’s buzzing over Adele’s rumored swirlationship with international Grime star Skepta that spilled onto social media just weeks after she filed for divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Yep, Adele is all about that life which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone familiar with the Pop megastar’s lovable shenanigans.

Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions to Adele & Skepta’s rumored swirlationship on the flip.

@Pastor_CVB

Adele the first time she tasted Skepta’s Black D

@_omoissy

Skepta spitting mad lines to Adele before winning her heart.

@notfarheenrob

Who said this is adele and skepta?

@Crixxboi

When Adele taste Skepta’s Cucumber

GlenRapha

Skepta and Adele going to bed every night:

@monathevampiyah

Adele dancing for skepta on their wedding night x

    @matta28x

    Adele & Skepta? WHATTTTTTT!?

    @ashomrr

    Adele after a few months of dating skepta

