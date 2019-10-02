Ho Sit Down: Amber Guyger’s Racist Text Messages Read In Court After She Was Convicted Of Botham Jean Murder

Amber Guyger Deleted Racist Text Messages After Murdering Botham Jean

Amber Guyger is going to prison. For how long? We don’t know yet, but we do know that she had no problem telling racist “jokes” about Black people.

After the triflin’, trigger-happy trollop was convicted of the murder of Botham Jean, the prosecution took time during the sentencing phase to lay out exactly what kind of person Amber Guyger is.

According to NewsOne, Guyger exchanged texts with someone named “Etheridge” who informed the then-Dallas cop that he or she had a dog to give her, but warned that it “may be racist”.

In response, Guyger wrote back “It’s okay… I’m the same.” These texts were erased after the murder for fear it would reveal her true colors. Surprise!

Friend tells Amber Guyger she has a dog for her but jokes the dog may be racist. Amber replies, “It’s okay, I’m the same”. These texts were DELETED following the murder. pic.twitter.com/MK6pgGM5bq — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 1, 2019

The cherry on top of this bigot sundae, racist “jokes” about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Prosecutors just showed text message exchange between Amber Guyger and another person while she was working at the MLK Parade. Blevins: When does this end? Guyger: When MLK is dead. pic.twitter.com/leVW85JAsz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 1, 2019

Yeah. Fry this ho.

Somehow these texts were not allowed in the trial, but the cops were quick to release info about small amounts of marijuana found in Botham’s home. SMFH.