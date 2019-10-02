Ho Sit Down: Amber Guyger’s Racist Text Messages Read In Court After She Was Convicted Of Botham Jean Murder
Amber Guyger Deleted Racist Text Messages After Murdering Botham Jean
Amber Guyger is going to prison. For how long? We don’t know yet, but we do know that she had no problem telling racist “jokes” about Black people.
After the triflin’, trigger-happy trollop was convicted of the murder of Botham Jean, the prosecution took time during the sentencing phase to lay out exactly what kind of person Amber Guyger is.
According to NewsOne, Guyger exchanged texts with someone named “Etheridge” who informed the then-Dallas cop that he or she had a dog to give her, but warned that it “may be racist”.
In response, Guyger wrote back “It’s okay… I’m the same.” These texts were erased after the murder for fear it would reveal her true colors. Surprise!
The cherry on top of this bigot sundae, racist “jokes” about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Yeah. Fry this ho.
Somehow these texts were not allowed in the trial, but the cops were quick to release info about small amounts of marijuana found in Botham’s home. SMFH.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.