Couture Cardi: Bardi’s Been BLAZING Paris Fashion Week In Incredible Lewks [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

Cardi B is a serial Paris Fashion Week slayer and she’s showing off some amazing outfits in the Parisian streets. Bardi first served in that head to toe Richard Quinn look consisting of a belted overcoat, skirt, gloves, high boots, head wrap, and face mask.

Later Bardi rocked a purple latex Nicolas Jebran dress with a plastic part emphasizing neckline paired with some matching thigh-highs.

Source: New Media Images / Splash News

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

Cardi also wore a colorful coat, gloves and matching hat while shielding her face from the paparazzi…

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

but later she posed for the cameras while wearing Chanel and houndstooth in the City of Lights.

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Doesn’t she look great?!

If you’re curious at to who’s behind Bardi’s Fashion Week slays, she’s being styled by Kollin Carter who’s keeping Cardi consistently stunning. He also sat frown row with the rapper during a recent runway show.

Caption this #PFW

Are you feeling Cardi’s couture get-ups???

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

More Paris Fashion Week Cardi on the flip.

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

Source: Palace Lee / Splash News

