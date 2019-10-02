Jhené Aiko Drops A “Triggered (Freestyle)” Remix With Some Help From 21 Savage and Summer Walker [Audio]

Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered (Freestyle)” Gets The Remix Treatment

Jhené Aiko has blessed us with another installment of her track, “Triggered (freestyle).” The new remix features a little help from 21 Savage and Summer Walker, who both follow Aiko’s lead in talking about their failed relationships.

The songstress originally dropped “Triggered” back in May before also released a video for the song. While a lot of people took this as a diss song toward her on-again off-again boyfriend Big Sean, Jhené took to Twitter following the track’s release to assure everyone that the feelings she felt on the track are no longer.

"triggered" was a moment. a moment that for me has passed. it is new to you because ur just now hearing it, but for me… it's something i moved on from the moment i expressed it. — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) May 8, 2019

Hopefully, this new remix means we’re closer and closer to some more new music from the California native, whose most recent album came out 2 years ago. In the meantime, take a listen to the “Triggered” remix down below: