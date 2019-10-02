“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: YDB Gets A Reality Check Over Sister Wives Situation [VIDEO]

Will Da’Zyna Become One Of YDB’s Sister Wives?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: NY”. We’ve been following the developments between YDB and Da’Zyna and guess what? So has his sister! Check out an exclusive clip below:

Here’s More On What You Can Expect From The Episode:

As Da’Zyna and YDB continue to entertain a budding romance, Flav throws a grenade at their plans. Meanwhile, Charli’s leg injury threatens to derail the Murder Inc. reunion tour.

A new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop:New York airs Thursday at 9/8C on WeTV

Before you go though… we wanted to tell you a little about the new original art Rashaad Newsome created in celebration of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York

In celebration of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” which debuted August 29, the network commissioned New York based artist Rashaad Newsome to create an original and authentic piece of art. The innovative artwork features cast members from the latest series in the hit franchise including Kid Capri, Young Dirty Bastard, Irv Gotti, Lil Mama, Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Flavor Flav.

Director of Creative Production for WE tv’s Consumer Marketing & Brand, Dina Anchelowitz, stated that “The reason we chose Rashaad over any other artist is because our biggest franchise is coming home to NYC, back where hip hop started, and Rashaad is a uniquely talented NY based artist who’s turning hip hop culture into art. He combines baroque grandeur, hip-hop swagger, and black and LGBTQ subcultures to create evocative works of art.”

Here’s More About Rashaad Newsome: