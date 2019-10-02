“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: YDB Gets A Reality Check Over Sister Wives Situation [VIDEO]
Will Da’Zyna Become One Of YDB’s Sister Wives?
Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: NY”. We’ve been following the developments between YDB and Da’Zyna and guess what? So has his sister! Check out an exclusive clip below:
Here’s More On What You Can Expect From The Episode:
As Da’Zyna and YDB continue to entertain a budding romance, Flav throws a grenade at their plans. Meanwhile, Charli’s leg injury threatens to derail the Murder Inc. reunion tour.
A new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop:New York airs Thursday at 9/8C on WeTV
Before you go though… we wanted to tell you a little about the new original art Rashaad Newsome created in celebration of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York
In celebration of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” which debuted August 29, the network commissioned New York based artist Rashaad Newsome to create an original and authentic piece of art. The innovative artwork features cast members from the latest series in the hit franchise including Kid Capri, Young Dirty Bastard, Irv Gotti, Lil Mama, Charli Baltimore, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and Flavor Flav.
Director of Creative Production for WE tv’s Consumer Marketing & Brand, Dina Anchelowitz, stated that “The reason we chose Rashaad over any other artist is because our biggest franchise is coming home to NYC, back where hip hop started, and Rashaad is a uniquely talented NY based artist who’s turning hip hop culture into art. He combines baroque grandeur, hip-hop swagger, and black and LGBTQ subcultures to create evocative works of art.”
Here’s More About Rashaad Newsome:
Rashaad Newsome is a multidisciplinary artist whose work blends several practices including collage, sculpture, film, music, computer programming, and performance, to form an altogether new field. He pulls intuitively from the world of advertising, the Internet, Black and Queer culture to produce counter-hegemonic works that use the diasporic traditions of improvisation and college, to craft compositions that walk the tightrope between intersectionality, social practice, and abstraction.
Newsome lives and works in New York City. He received a BFA in Art History at Tulane University in 2001. He has exhibited and performed in galleries, museums, institutions, and festivals throughout the world including: The Studio Museum in Harlem (NYC), The National Museum of African American History and Culture (DC), The Whitney Museum (NYC), Brooklyn Museum (NYC), MoMAPS1 (NYC), SFMOMA (CA), New Orleans Museum of Art (LA), Centre Georges Pompidou (Paris), The Garage Center for Contemporary Culture (Moscow), and MUSA (Vienna). Newsome’s work is in numerous public collections including the Studio Museum in Harlem, Whitney Museum of American Art (NYC), The Brooklyn Museum of Art (NYC), The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, McNay Art Museum (TX), The Chazen Museum of Art (WI), National Museum of African American History and Culture (DC) and The New Britain Museum of American Art (CT). In 2010 he participated in the Whitney Biennial (NYC), and in 2011 Greater New York at MoMAPS1 (NYC).
His many honors and awards for his work include a 2019 MAP Fund grant, a 2019 LACMA Art + Technology Lab Grant, a 2019 BAVC MediaMaker Fellowship, a 2018 William Penn Foundation Grant, the 2018/2019 Live Feed Creative Residency at New York Live Arts, a 2017/2018 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, a 2017 Rush Arts Gold Rush Award, the 2016 Artist-in-Residence at the Tamarind Institute, NM, the 2014 Headlands Center for the Arts Visiting Artist Residency, a 2011 Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Award, a 2010 Urban Artist Initiative Individual Artist Grant, and a 2009 Rema Hort Mann Foundation Visual Arts Grant.
