Congrats! Tatyana Ali Welcomes Her Second Child With Husband Vaughn Rasberry

Tatyana Ali and Husband Vaughn Rasberry Welcome Their Second Child

Tatyana Ali and her husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry are now parents of two!

According to Essence, the couple welcomed their second son, baby Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry, into the world on August 15. The family has been keeping the big news all to themselves for over a month now, but told the publication they are overjoyed by the arrival of their little one.

“Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member,” Ali told ESSENCE. “Our sleepless nights are deliriously fun.”

The new mama of two also went onto her Instagram to post about the news herself, saying, “We’re all in love over here… and exhausted lol!”

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star and Rasberry–who met on eHarmony–announced that they were engaged and expecting their first child together back in April of 2015. The couple tied the knot a few only months later in July 2016 and welcomed their first child, Edward Aszard Rasberry, in September of the same year.

According to ESSENCE, the notoriously private actress has yet to reveal the first photos of baby Alejandro because she and her husband are simply focused on enjoying life with their newest family member.

Congrats to the happy couple and their new family of four!