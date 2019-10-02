Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Talk Relationship, Reality Show And Firing Manager

As you know Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are all set to take their relationship to the small screen, but before they open their home to the world, we got the deets. The couple sat down, exclusively with BOSSIP, to detail how their relationship started and their decision to expose ALL on reality TV. Later they shared a shocking story about Lamar severing ties with his shady manager who deleted ALL of his social media pages and sent scathing texts to Sabrina.

As far as how they met, Sabrina tells Jeroslyn Jovonn that she and a friend were late to the club and trying to get in when they piggybacked on Lamar’s invite. The rest is history…

“Something just told me, let me just hang around. See what he’s about,” she said. “Days later — I don’t know if it was that week or the following week — he was like, ‘Listen, I’m looking to get back into shape, the drills and stuff you were doing, that’s the type of stuff I want to do. Could you hook that up for me?’ And I was like ‘Sure. Whenever you’re ready.’ My intentions were not ‘Oh it’s Lamar Odom, let me get his number.”

Sabrina revealed she and Lamar’s shady manager had a lot of beef. “I believe she had feelings for him,” Sabrina says in the interview. Tune in up top see why she feels that way, plus Lamar’s side of the story.