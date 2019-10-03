Rémy Martin’s Star-Studded Producer Series Returns To Atlanta For Dazzling Finale

Rémy Martin’s Producer Series Finale

Rémy Martin’s star-studded Producers series returned to Atlanta for a thrilling Season 6 finale bursting with big boom-bap energy courtesy of talented finalists Scylla (Chicago), Tane Runo (Miami), Ovalord (New York City) and Clyde Strokes (Los Angeles) who battled for an exclusive So So Def producers deal.

Grammy-award winning mogul Jermaine Dupri headed a judges table with super producer TRAKGIRL and last season’s winner Milo who ultimately, after serious deliberation, picked Just Blaze-ish beatmaker Ovalord as the winner.

Aside from the 5-song contract with So So Def Records (one of the five produced tracks will be selected by Jermaine Dupri for a co-sign with an artist feature), Ovalord took home an icy Rémy Martin chain displayed in a very expensive-looking case during the competition.

“Rémy Producers gives an invaluable platform for emerging producers to put their talent on display,” said Grammy-award winning producer Jermaine Dupri. “I strongly believe in this program and I can’t wait to get to work with Ovalord.”

Hosted by DJ Envy at the lavishly decorated Gold Room, the exclusive affair featured all new beats played live by each of the regional finalists for a crowd of influencers, cool somebodies and industry heavyweights like Deb Antney, media maven Jamie Foster Brown and more.

Guests were treated to complimentary premium cocktails and delicious eats that included salmon skewers, goat cheese crostini and life-changing lamb chops. WHEW.

After 6 successful seasons, Rémy Producers has established itself as a global phenomenon that connects with the world’s hottest producers like Phyno and Clarence Peters from Nigeria, Riky Rick and Master A Flat from South Africa and Chromatics and Tommy Bling who spoke on the importance of extending the producers community in the United States and beyond.

Committed to the collaborative nature of music creation, Rémy Martin’s Producer Series continues to uplift the producer’s integral role in music creation while partnering with exceptional established talent (like previous judges Wyclef Jean, Timbaland, Big Sean and DJ Mustard) to discover (and mentor) the next generation of producers.

