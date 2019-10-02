Get Well: Bernie Sanders Underwent Heart Surgery After “Chest Discomfort”, Off Campaign Trail Until Further Notice

Bernie Sanders Has Heart Surgery To Circumvent Artery Blockage

Bernie Sanders had to sit it on down after undergoing heart surgery after the sensation of what his aides describe as “chest discomfort” during a campaign event last night.

According to Politico, Sanders was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a blockage in one of his arteries and immediately took the Presidential hopeful into surgery to install two stents.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,” senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday. “We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Bernie has been crisscrossing the nation speaking to people and doing his damnedest to drum up excitement for the upcoming 2020 election. But the 78-year-old is still 78-years-old and his system ain’t quite build the way it used to be.

Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said the stent procedure Sanders underwent typically is “not anything I would get too excited about,” calling it “mostly a nuisance.” Weiss, who did not diagnose Sanders, added, “Unless I’m missing something dramatic, he should be in the hospital one or two days, and he should be fine.”

It will be interesting to watch how this procedure will affect Senator Sanders’ campaign if at all. In 2016 much was made of Hillary Clinton’s brief health scare and McDonald’s-lovin’ Donald Trump’s slightly suspect clean bill of health.

Will the Bernie Bros be inclined to abandon their man if they fear that he may not be physically up to the task?