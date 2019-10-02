That’s It?! Amber Guyger Sentenced To Just Ten Years For Murder Of Botham Jean
Amber Guyger Sentenced To Ten Years
We wish we could say we’re QWHITE surprised, but we’re not.
Amber Guyger’s going to jail—but not for long enough. The former cop was just handed down a 10-year sentence by a Dallas jury after hearing character witnesses from both sides and deliberating.
Her victim Botham Jean’s friends and family told the jury he was a “natural leader” and added that his 28th birthday would’ve been this Sunday.
“My life has not been the same,” Botham’s mom Allison Jean told the jury. ““It’s just been like a roller coaster. I can’t sleep, I cannot eat. It’s just been the most terrible time for me.”
Guyger was facing anywhere between 5 years to a life sentence.
This isn’t the outcome we hoped for at all.
Meanwhile, Botham Jean’s very saved and sanctified brother had some encouraging words to send Amber Guyger’s way before HUGGING her multiple times.
“The best would be to give your life to Christ,” said Botham Jean’s brother. “I love you as a person, and I don’t wish anything bad on you. “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please?”
Could. Not. Be Us.
Not only that Judge Kemp proceeded to hug the convicted MURDERER as well.
We coddle murderers now, your Honor? Interesting.
What do YOU think about Amber Guyger’s sentencing???
