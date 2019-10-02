That’s It?! Amber Guyger Sentenced To Just Ten Years For Murder Of Botham Jean

Amber Guyger Sentenced To Ten Years

We wish we could say we’re QWHITE surprised, but we’re not.

Amber Guyger’s going to jail—but not for long enough. The former cop was just handed down a 10-year sentence by a Dallas jury after hearing character witnesses from both sides and deliberating.

Her victim Botham Jean’s friends and family told the jury he was a “natural leader” and added that his 28th birthday would’ve been this Sunday.

“My life has not been the same,” Botham’s mom Allison Jean told the jury. ““It’s just been like a roller coaster. I can’t sleep, I cannot eat. It’s just been the most terrible time for me.”

Guyger was facing anywhere between 5 years to a life sentence.

This isn’t the outcome we hoped for at all.

Meanwhile, Botham Jean’s very saved and sanctified brother had some encouraging words to send Amber Guyger’s way before HUGGING her multiple times.

“The best would be to give your life to Christ,” said Botham Jean’s brother. “I love you as a person, and I don’t wish anything bad on you. “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please?”

BREAKING: In stunning moment, Botham Jean's brother embraces Amber Guyger after her sentencing for his brother's murder. "I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want." https://t.co/sWaPUtS0kj pic.twitter.com/xPAIKQLh6z — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019

Could. Not. Be Us.

Not only that Judge Kemp proceeded to hug the convicted MURDERER as well.

After Brandt Jean tells Amber Guyger “I forgive you. Go to God… I don’t even want you to go to jail because that’s what Botham would want.” Judge Tammy Kemp then hugs Guyger. Almost everyone was crying in that courtroom. pic.twitter.com/7LtXuod7YR — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) October 2, 2019

We coddle murderers now, your Honor? Interesting.

What do YOU think about Amber Guyger’s sentencing???