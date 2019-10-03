Shots Fired: Wendy Williams Mocks Ex-Hubby’s “Miserable” Mistress Sharina Hudson For Having A Baby

Wendy Williams Takes Shots At Ex’s Mistress During Hot Topics

Wendy Williams took a nasty jab at herself, her ex-hubby and his new baby mama Sharina Hudson during Hot Topics this week. While reporting on Jeremy Meeks and his break up with Chloe Green, Wendy pointed out how familiar the situation sounded. Wendy assumes Meeks used Chloe to ‘trap’ her with a baby so he could be financially attached to her for the next 18 years.

Alluding to her estranged husband’s new baby mama, Wendy started:

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics’: Poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?”

The audience started Ooh-ing, Wendy continues…

“Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

Williams then further shaded the woman, pretending to rock an infant.

“Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable. In the meantime I’m over here. That’s what you get!”

Yikes! Peep it in the clip at the 15:09 mark.

Yikes! Wendy is talking that talk.