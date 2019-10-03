For Discussion: Botham Jean’s Family Forgave And Hugged His Murderer Amber Guyger, Could You Do It?

Botham Jean’s Brother And Mother Forgive Murderer Amber Guyger

Amber Guyger was only sentenced to paltry 10 years in prison yesterday for the murder of Botham Jean.

During the sentencing phase, Botham’s family was allowed to speak and both his mother, Allison Jean, and brother, Brandt Jean, forgave Guyger for killing their loved one.

Watch Brandt’s statement to the former Dallas police officer below.

Suffice to say, this video set the internet ablaze. Many were enraged that Brandt was so quick to forgive a woman who many Black folks believe doesn’t deserve a bucket of urine poured on her if she was set on fire.

Others, referencing their deeply-entrenched reverence for religion and the bible, say that Brandt put on a display of grace, mercy, and love that pleases Jesus and shows that we are obeying his order of forgiveness.

The war of opinions is still raging online and will likely continue over the next several days on various media platforms.

Ultimately, no one can impart their beliefs on others and clearly Brandt Jean did what he felt he needed to do in order to emotionally move on with his life but do you think that YOU could do something so…bold?