BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Breaks Usain Bolt’s Record Only 10 Months After Giving Birth

Allyson Felix Breaks Sprinting Record Held By Usain Bolt

Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix has broken the world record previously held by Usain Bolt for the most gold medals of any athlete at the track and field World Championships.

Not even a year after giving birth, 33-year-old Felix won a gold medal in the Team USA’s mixed-gender 4x400m relay race at the World Championships on Sunday, according to reports from ABC. This marks the sprinter’s 12th gold medal.

“I think everything I went through this year … it just brings it all back that it’s so much bigger than myself,” Felix told ESPN at the championship.

Allyson returned to running just eight months after having her daughter by cesarean section, which also included some pregnancy complications that had her in the hospital with her newborn for nearly a month. Earlier this year, she was also included in the highly-publicized lawsuit against Nike filed in May, where female athletes accused the company of penalizing them for being pregnant.

The proud new mother has garnered praise from a lot of celebrities, now officially having the most gold medals in World Championship history. This news, along with the fact that she did so only months after giving birth to her daughter, even caught the attention of Michelle Obama, who sent her well wishes to Felix and even used the hashtag, #BlackMamaMagic.

Congrats to Felix on the major accomplishment!