Delusional Dustmite: Did Stacey Dash Cluelessly Call Herself White On Her Arrest Report?!

Stacey Dash’s Arrest Record Lists Her As White

Stacey Dash is getting dragged back to unemployment over that recent viral arrest. As previously reported Stacey was taken into custody this week following a physical fight with her husband Jeffrey Marty.

What REALLY got people talking, however, was the public arrest record that went viral this week showing Stacey’s race marked as W a.k.a WHITE.

Stacey Dash was listed as "white" on the race section of her arrest record. pic.twitter.com/VRtyf1YnfY — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 3, 2019

According to TMZ however, it was all just a misunderstanding, and while yes, Stacey is a deteriorating dustmite—she’s not a DELUSIONAL dustmite. Stacey’s arresting officer apparently mistook her for a Latina and that’s how that mistake was made on the record.

A spokesperson for the Pasco Sheriff’s Department told TMZ:

“Stacey Dash was never asked her race by the arresting deputy, nor did she volunteer any information about her race. The arresting deputy assumed that she was Hispanic.” He continues, “However, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office follows the Department of Justice Uniform Crime Reporting standards and, according to the DOJ reporting requirements the only allowable races are: Asian/Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, American Indian/Alaskan Native, Unknown, or White.”

Despite the clarification that Stacey actually doesn’t think she’s white, she’s STILL getting relentlessly roasted.

Stacey Dash got the damn NERVE to have Lauretta as her middle name and wanna mark her race as White?! LAURETTA! pic.twitter.com/T3sSgNLX2y — Stevie G. 📸 (@stevechristo_) October 3, 2019

Correct me if I’m wrong but her mama named her Lauretta right? It’s actually Lauretta Stacey Dash? A 52 year-old chocolate brown woman named Lauretta is out here tryna pass? — Miz Jenkins (@TheChangeU12C) October 2, 2019

Stacey’s manager has also released a statement on the “Clueless” actress’ arrest and he’s requesting privacy—-good luck with that! The manager made sure however to clarify that any report that Stacey’s husband was abusive is inaccurate.

“On the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019, actress Stacey Dash and her husband had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb; Pasco County Deputies were dispatched to their residence. No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality. Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.” “The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband – both the source’s relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.” “Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family – no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family’s privacy will be respected.”

What do YOU think about the lastest Stacey Dash development???