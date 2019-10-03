She’s Baaaack! Watch The “Brunch With Tiffany Season 2” Teaser With The Hilarious H.B.I.C. Tiffany Pollard [Video]

Brunch With Tiffany Season Two Looks JUICY

Here’s to the b***hes that brunch!

Tiffany Pollard is BACK with the second season of Brunch with Tiffany. This season seems a bit juicy. The O.G. reality Goddess is having cocktails and conversation with a handful of VH1 stars that have made headlines this year, including Lil Fizz, Cyn Santana and more! You can bet that New York brings her personality from what we see in the teaser. No topic seems to be off-limits.

You can catch it every Tuesday on VH1’s YouTube channel and get ready for the premiere on October 8!

Hit play to see the trailer: