“Making A Murderer’s” Brendan Dassey Asks Wisconsin Governor For Pardon

“Making A Murderer’s” Brendan Dassey Asks For Pardon, Commutation

One of the subjects of Netflix’s “Making A Murderer” is asking to be released. Brendan Dassey wrote a handwritten note to Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers asking to be pardoned or commutated from his life prison sentence.

As previously reported Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach alongside his uncle Steven Avery. The then-teenager also said he helped burn her body in a bonfire.

NBC News reports that Dassey recently told Gov. Evers that he’s innocent and deserves to be released.

“I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home,” Dassey said in a handwritten note to Evers that accompanied his application. Dassey congratulated Evers, a Democrat who took office in January, on becoming governor. Dassey also listed things he enjoys including Pokemon and hamburgers and drew a pair of hearts with the word “hugs” in one and “love” in the other.

Here is Brendan Dassey’s handwritten note to @GovEvers asking to be pardoned back in April. He signs it ‘love the complete and innocent Brendan Dassey’. I reached out to @GovEvers for comment, nothing yet. pic.twitter.com/eWGQGRPsU3 — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) October 2, 2019

The Governor did recently restart the state’s public pardon board but NBC reports that “to be considered the applicants must have completed their prison sentences” or they will be rejected.

A spokeswoman for the governor also added that the Governor is not considering a pardon “at this time” but Dassey’s attorney Laura Nirider is hoping for an exception.

This all comes amid allegations that the TRUE killer of Teresa Halbach has come forward. Newsweek reports that an inmate who remains anonymous told filmmakers of upcoming documentary series “Convicting a Murderer” that he was responsible for the infamous death.

Shawn Rech, director of Convicting a Murderer, told Newsweek his crew were given the confession while filming the documentary series.

“We haven’t confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams,” he told Newsweek. “Having been in production for 20 months, we’ve uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.”

Do YOU think that Brendan Dassey should be released???